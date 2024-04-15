UPDATE: Key '23-24 Sycamores Kent, Larry transferring to Texas

Apr. 14—Jayson Kent developed into a double-double threat in two seasons as an Indiana State Sycamore, and now he's taking his scoring and rebounding talents to the University of Texas, as shown on the online basketball recruiting site Verbal Commits.

Hours later, defensive hawk guard Julian Larry joined Kent in committing to Texas, the same site confirmed. Larry played four seasons at ISU.

Kent entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, joining the bulk of his 2023-24 ISU teammates. He carried the 32-7 Sycamore team's fourth-best scoring average at 13.5 points per game and led the squad in rebounding at 8.1 per game.

Eight times Kent totaled double-digit points and rebounds, tops among Missouri Valley Conference players as ISU won its first conference regular-season title in 24 years.

He averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds a game in 2022-23, when he and the Sycamores finished 23-13.

Kent started his college career at Bradley and posted averages of 6.9 and 3.6 points per game, respectively in his first two seasons in Peoria, but transferred to Indiana State prior to the 2022-23 season. The Oak Forest, Ill., product has one season of eligibility remaining, and will use that as a graduate student. He'll receive his undergrad degree from ISU next month.

Larry averaged 11 points and 2.8 rebounds a game last season for ISU. He was the lone team member to have played under both former coach Greg Lansing for one season and then the next three under now-former coach Josh Schertz.

Larry, a 6-3 quick ballhandler, was a high school quarterback in Frisco, Texas, and is returning to his home state.

After Schertz announced Saturday he'd be taking the coaching position at Saint Louis University, nearly all of ISU's scholarship players soon entered the portal. By Tuesday, those included all five starters — Kent, his former Oak Forest teammate Robbie Avila, Larry, Isaiah Swope and Ryan Conwell — as well as reserves Eli Shetlar, Augustinas Kiudulas, Masen Miller and Aaron Gray. Besides Kent, the others hadn't yet declared a destination.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Avila and Swope will visit the Schertz-coached SLU program this week, while Conwell visited North Carolina State, and Larry visited Texas in Austin with Kent.

Players entering the portal can withdraw at any time, and could ultimately stay at their current school.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.