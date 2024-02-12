Key 2024 NFL offseason dates

Here are the key dates to keep an eye on during the 2024 NFL offseason…

Feb. 20: FRANCHISE TAGS CAN START TO BE GIVEN

Starting Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL teams can begin giving out franchise tags to players. Giants fans will want to keep this date in mind as running back Saquon Barkley could be tagged starting on this date.

Of course, the Giants tagged Barkley last season but it's unclear if they'll use it on the running back again.

Feb. 29-March 3: NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

One of the biggest times of the NFL offseason. The 2024 scouting combine will allow players to interview and audition for teams for their coveted draft picks.

As with every combine, players' performances at the combine often impact their draft position. Here's the rundown of when each position gets their day:

Thursday, Feb 29, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. ET – Offensive Linemen

March 5: DEADLINE FOR FRANCHISE TAG DESIGNATIONS

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET to designate their franchise players.

March 11-13: FREE AGENCY BEGINS

Starting March 11 at 4 p.m., teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents. However, contracts cannot be signed until 4 p.m. on March 13.

Trades can also begin starting at 4 p.m. on March 13 when contracts expire.

March 24-27: ANNUAL LEAGUE MEETING

All 32 owners gather together in Orlando to vote on any new rules.

APRIL 15: OFFSEASON WORKOUT PROGRAMS BEGIN

Teams with new head coaches can choose to start their offseason workout programs on April 1. Those with returning head coaches can start April 15.

APRIL 19: DEADLINE FOR RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Players who are restricted free agents have until April 19 to sign offer sheets from their teams. However, teams have a deadline to refuse the offer sheets, which is on April 24



APRIL 25-27: NFL DRAFT

The next generation of NFL players descend upon Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick while the Jets will pick at No. 10 in the first round of the draft.

MAY 2: DEADLINE FOR PLAYERS WITH FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

Players who have a fifth-year option will know their fate. May 2 is the deadline for teams to decide whether to pick up or not pick up the fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

MAY 3-6 or MAY 10-13: POST-DRAFT ROOKIE MINICAMP

Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft.