Key 2024 Michigan football target in Ohio releases top 12

Michigan football has had a lot of success of late in recruiting the Buckeye state.

It started with CB Cam Calhoun’s commitment moments after the Wolverines beat rival Ohio State in Columbus in 2022. In the 2023 class, Michigan added LB Jason Hewlett and DB D’Juan Waller, both Ohio natives. In 2024, the maize and blue have so far gotten pledges from OT Luke Hamilton, OT Ben Roebuck, DT Ted Hammond, and RB Jordan Marshall — with the latter being OSU’s top in-state priority in the recruiting cycle. Now the Wolverines are looking to pull a few more that the Buckeyes want.

Atop the board is cornerback Aaron Scott from Springfield (Ohio). The No. 11 player in the country according to On3, he, along with Glenville standout Bryce West, are top priorities for both rival schools. Scott released his top 12 on Monday night, and Michigan made the cut, along with Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Pitt.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Aaron Scott Jr. is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 180 CB from Springfield, OH is ranked as the No. 11 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/iZZTHJZoxL pic.twitter.com/A3P0tDdeCL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2023

Ohio State is currently the 247Sports Crystal Ball leader, so in order for Michigan to reel him in, it will need to do some work. The battle for his pledge looks to be between the Wolverines, Buckeyes, and Kentucky Wildcats at the moment.

More!

Michigan football makes top group for 4-star WR in SEC country New Michigan football offer: 2026 athlete Demari Clemons Where J.J. McCarthy ranks in ESPN best returning 2023 QB rankings

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire