Kewaunee Native Tanor Bortolini drafted by the Colts

(WFRV) – After four years at Wisconsin, Kewaunee native Tanor Bortolini is headed to Indianapolis as the Colts selected him with their fourth-round pick, number 117 overall, in the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday.

Bortolini played in 35 games for Wisconsin, and this past season posted an 80.3 pass blocking grade via PFF, the highest for any Badger and the seventh-highest in the Big Ten. He also allowed only one sack over 477 pressure opportunities during his final collegiate year.

To learn more about the former Kewaunee storm offensive lineman, check out his story below, as his hometown prepared for this moment.

