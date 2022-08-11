Kevon Looney's humble 'brag' shows why he's Warriors fan favorite

Loon's humble 'brag' proves why he's a Warriors fan favorite originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s one thing for NBA players to make an impact on the court, but it’s another thing for them to make an impact in their communities.

For Warriors big man Kevon Looney, he’s doing both.

Looney, who just signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract after being a huge part of Golden State’s latest title, hosted his annual basketball camp in his hometown of Milwaukee.

And despite winning his third championship with Golden State, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from -- not even from 2,000 miles away.

“It means a lot. Just my growth as a player, as a man. To be able to come back here and continue to make an impact on the community, make an impact on my team,” Looney told NBC Sports Chicago. “You set goals, you don’t want to get too comfortable, too stagnant. To have a seven, eight-year career is already something to brag about. So for me to continue to go on and sign a new contract and continue to be a role model for the kids here, it just means a lot.”

Humble brag, but we'll take it.

After playing college hoops at UCLA, Looney was drafted by Golden State in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

The 26-year-old Looney never witnessed his hometown team make it past the first round of the playoffs prior to entering the league. Of course, the Milwaukee Bucks we see today look much different than that.

Even though he sports a different city across his chest, Loon appreciates the everlasting love back home.

“It’s even better that the Bucks are good now, so when I go to the barbershops, I talk to my family, it’s a lot of great basketball conversations," Looney said. "It's just a lot of fun to talk back with my family and friends and share these moments with them and talk about ‘I remember when’ and those things. All my dreams as a kid, to see me live them out and be able to share these moments is just special."

Looney's three-day camp is focused on teaching the game of basketball to the next generation of players, both boys and girls.

From the Midwest to the Bay, to all over Dub Nation, it's clear Looney's humble attitude is just one of the reasons why he's an easy fan favorite.

