Kevon Looney's agent discusses pending free agency for Warriors big man

In Game 2 of the Warriors' opening-round NBA playoff series loss to the Clippers, Kevon Looney racked up 19 points and five rebounds.

After Looney scored 10 points in Golden State's Game 3 win, Andre Iguodala made a funny comment about the Dubs' big man.

"I hope he gets paid, so I hope he doesn't come back because I hope he gets all the money," the 2015 NBA Finals MVP told reporters.

What does Looney's agent think when he hears a comment like that?

"That's the highest form of a compliment, especially from someone that's a well-respected veteran on that team that's played an integral role in those championships," Todd Ramasar told Mark Willard on KNBR 680 Wednesday night. "And not just coming from Iguodala, but it's also coming from Steve Kerr.

"We've seen what Coach Kerr's comments were in the last week."

Yes we have. Golden State's head coach referred to Looney as a "foundational piece." He's been a fan for a long time and hopes Looney signs a multi-year deal with the Warriors in free agency.

"There's been talk about Kevon last year being an unrestricted free agent and returning to the Warriors," Ramasar said. "Well, you know what you're returning back to. You know you're returning to a team that appreciated what he brought to the table, especially his head coach.

"They're not gonna be restricted as to what they can potentially pay him this offseason as they were last offseason ... this year's market just overall is much better than it was last year. It was not a great market for free agents."

That is correct. Looney didn't receive any offers and ended up returning to the Dubs on a minimum deal.

History will not be repeating itself this July.

"This year, it's a better market," Ramasar explained. "Kevon's role has expanded. If you followed Kevon, his first two years were limited based on his surgeries to his hips and his recovery. Now, it just gives him another season to show the 29 other teams what he's capable of -- especially with the fact that he's only 23 years old.

"There's so much more to Kevon's game, especially offensively, that he hasn't been able to show. He's smart enough to know -- as a young player on a championship team -- exactly what his role is and embrace that role and be extremely effective.

"So whether that's with the Warriors next season or another team, it's my hope for him that he's able to expand on that role offensively and continue with his growth."

So what's the plan for when Looney hits the open market?

"Having a meeting following the season and talking to the team," Ramasar said. "It's always good to be wanted by the team that has you -- especially an organization like the Warriors.

"Seeing where they're at and also seeing what the market is and then putting all options on the table, discussing pros and cons and then making a decision from there."

But for now, all that matters is Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Thursday night.

