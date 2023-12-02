Kevon Looney throws it down!

The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Houston is making a big move.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.