Kevon Looney shares Klay Thompson's funny Warriors group chat mistake

We've all been there.

You type out a great anecdote to a conversation within a group chat or text and, just after you hit send, you immediately realize that you sent the message to the wrong thread.

Even NBA superstars aren't immune to the perils of accidental texts, as Warriors forward Kevon Looney pointed out during an appearance on the "With Authority" podcast.

"Probably Klay, I remember in The Finals last year he got cleared to play," Looney told KGO-TV's Larry Beil. "And he started sending these motivational texts like ‘I'm coming back tonight', ‘I can't wait to get out there', ‘I'm gonna hold the best player.'"

Thompson was forced to miss Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals after injuring his hamstring, and it was the first playoff game Thompson had missed in his career.

"We never seen this side of Klay," Looney continued. "We were like ‘Yeah Klay! We're excited for you too!' He was like … ‘this is the wrong (chat) … This is for my brothers.'"

Quintessential Klay at his best. The group texts might be getting even more entertaining for the Warriors since his BFF Zaza Pachulia has returned to the organization as a team consultant.

"That's just Klay man," said Looney in closing the topic.

I couldn't have said it better myself.

