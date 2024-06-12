Kevon Looney remaining patient over Warriors future

Kevon Looney has one year left on his contract. The Golden State Warriors big man’s deal is partially guaranteed for $3 million. As such, the front office could cut him during the off-season as they look to shave $5 million off his $8 million salary. Looney has been with the Warriors since being drafted with the 30th overall pick in 2015.

Since joining Golden State, Looney has played a key role in Steve Kerr’s rotation, helping the team win two championships. Looney recently discussed his uncertain future during an appearance on the “Draymond Green Show.”

“I don’t have full control over my destiny, so I kind of gotta play the waiting game, control what I can control. I’ve been here my whole career. I don’t know anything else, so you know, you always want to finish what you started and be somewhere for the whole career, but I’ve been in this business long enough. I know that’s not realistic, so I’m preparing myself for whatever.”

The Warriors are expected to be active this summer as they look to retool the roster, which could leave Looney looking for a new team. Multiple teams will undoubtedly be interested in adding the veteran to their rotation.

Golden State could look to trade Looney rather than cut him and eat $3 million of dead salary. Whatever they decide to do, they will undoubtedly be grateful for what Looney has brought to the team during his tenure in the Bay Area. They will likely look to ensure he finds himself in a favorable situation where possible.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire