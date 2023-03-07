Kevon Looney questionable, Draymond Green probable for Warriors-Thunder

Looney questionable for Dubs-Thunder; Dray, Iguodala probable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors potentially could be without their starting center against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center.

Kevon Looney, who has appeared in every Golden State game this season, is listed as questionable for the Warriors-Thunder matchup with back soreness. Fellow veterans Draymond Green (left hand) and Andre Iguodala (right hip) both are listed as probable.

Andrew Wiggins remains out for Tuesday's game due to personal reasons and hasn't played since Feb. 13.

Looney, after playing in all 82 games during the 2021-22 NBA season, has provided that same consistency this year for the Warriors. He has appeared in all of the team's 65 contests so far, though he played just five minutes in Golden State's Nov. 21 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after being listed as questionable with a left-hand contusion.

His 176 consecutive games played is the second-longest active streak in the NBA, but that title now is in danger (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater).

Green injured his left hand in the Warriors' 113-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, where he underwent mid-game X-rays that came back negative. He told ABC's Lisa Salters he would "fight through the pain," and it appears the 33-year-old forward plans on taking that motto into Tuesday's game.

Iguodala returned from injury Sunday, along with star point guard Steph Curry, and played in just his fourth game of the season. He previously told The Athletic's Anthony Slater that he'd like to get 10 or 15 consecutive games in with no issues before the NBA playoffs, and the Warriors have 18 regular-season games remaining including Tuesday's clash.

The 39-year-old became the oldest player ever to appear for the Warriors in their loss to the Lakers on Sunday, logging 14 minutes with two assists and one block while going 0-for-2 from the field.

The Warriors enter Tuesday's game as the Western Conference's No. 5 seed looking to make a postseason push. The Thunder, on the other hand, sit at No. 13 but are just a half-game back of a play-in tournament berth.

