Kevon Looney Q&A: Warriors big man on his return, Kevin Durant's exit, more

Kevon Looney is returning to the Warriors after re-signing for a reported three-year, $15 million deal. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Looney one of the team's "foundational pieces," and the Warriors made sure they didn't let him go.

But in the moments after the Warriors lost Kevin Durant to the Nets and agreed to a sign-and-trade with D'Angelo Russell, Looney's future with Golden State was in doubt.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock caught up with Looney at the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League and got Looney's take on being back with the Dubs, KD's exit and playing with Russell.

NBC Sports Bay Area: How do you feel being back?

Kevon Looney: I feel good. It was always stressful during the free-agent period, not knowing what's going to happen but I really wanted to come back and we made it happen.



Did you feel at any point you were going to leave?

I did. I wasn't sure, you know, you see the trade go down. A lot of moving parts and I didn't know what was going to happen. Maybe they had offered somebody. But I thought about it and I feel like it's the best situation for me.



But the Warriors are where you wanted to be though, right?

Yeah, definitely. I wanted to be part of the new arena. And from here, the organization, and the team, and I feel like we still have a chance to win next year so I wanted to be part of that and that's why I took the offer.



How do you feel about Kevin (Durant) leaving?

It's tough. He's one of the best players, he's a good friend, a brother of ours. He's been through a lot of battles and wars. But he did what he had to do. Hopefully, he gets healthy and I wanna be able to play against him. I worked out against him a lot so I wanna be able to be on the other side playing against him. It's gonna be a lot of fun.



How do you feel about D'Angelo Russell coming in, with the pick-and-roll, and how do you feel playing alongside him?

I think it's gonna be fun, you know, I'll be doing a lot of pick-and-rolls. He's in my high school class and my draft class, so I've been watching him closely for my whole career. It's gonna be a lot of fun, he's a great player, I know him a little bit, and I'm looking forward to growing that relationship with him.

