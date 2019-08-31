How Kevon Looney made his family happy by re-signing with Warriors

Kevon Looney explored free agency this summer before re-signing with the Warriors, but that doesn't mean his family wanted to.

Looney's family followed him to the Bay Area after the Warriors selected him with the final pick of the 2015 NBA Draft's first round, and they grew to love the area. Because of that, Looney told KGO-TV's "With Authority" podcast that informing his family he would stay with Golden State was "a happy moment."

"'Don't go nowhere else,' they've been telling me," Looney said on the podcast (H/T SFGate). "'I want you to stay in the Bay Area, we want to keep living here.'"

Looney's family -- and his mother -- were happy to stay. He said she "was pushing the Warriors the whole time," but Golden State's pitch spoke for itself in many ways.

"To continue to play with Steph [Curry], continue to play with Draymond [Green], add D'Angelo [Russell], I feel like we have a chance to win a championship still," he said. "This is the place I want to be at. It was a no-brainer to come back."

Looney, along with Curry, Green, Klay Thompson, Alfonzo McKinnie, Jacob Evans and Damion Lee (two-way contract) are the only returning players from last year's team. The depth chart behind Looney in the frontcourt looks decidedly different, while Thompson's recovery from a torn ACL and Kevin Durant's decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets ensures the perimeter will, too.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will rely upon Looney to take another leap forward in his development, and the UCLA product will need to rise to the occasion if Golden State is to maintain its winning ways. At the very least, he'll have his family in his corner through it all.

