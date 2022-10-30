Kevon Looney with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2022
Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry's annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat the Warriors for the fourth straight year at the Spectrum Center in Curry's hometown despite playing without their starting backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2022
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2022
