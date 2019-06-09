Kevon Looney details Draymond Green's speech after Warriors' Game 4 loss originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Draymond Green has been the boisterous voice of the Warriors during their dynastic run. With their backs against the wall, he displayed his leadership on Friday night.

The Warriors' 105-92 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals placed them in a three-games-to-one deficit. It's now win or go home for the Dubs, and Green is trying to do anything he can to get Golden State back to Oakland for a Game 6.

After the loss, he gave the team an inspiring message.

"Draymond gave a great speech," Warriors big man Kevon Looney told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "He made sure we had our heads up, said ‘Stay confident, know who we are. We didn't get here by quitting and pouting or giving up. We always believe, and we've got a bunch of guys who have been underdogs and who have been counted out before.'"

Green, a former second-round draft pick, has been counted out before and proved his doubters wrong plenty of times in the past. He's ready to do so once again, this time on basketball's biggest stage.

"I've been on the wrong side of 3-1 before. Why not make our own history?" Green said Friday after the Warriors' loss in Game 4.

And Golden State could be getting some help to make history. Warriors star Kevin Durant is practicing with the team Sunday for the first time since straining his right calf on May 8.

Green already has three rings to his name. He's ready for No. 4, and a storybook ending.