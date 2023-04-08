Kevon Looney cemented as Warriors' stabilizing shadow centerpiece

Looney has cemented himself as Warriors' shadow centerpiece originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Most Warriors games illustrate why Kevon Looney is unappreciated by the masses, underpaid relative to his value and unwavering in his commitment to get the most from himself. He is listed at 249 pounds, two-thirds of which is heart.

He was at it again Friday night in Sacramento, sleeves rolled up, hammer swinging, drill whining, sweat dripping, laying foundation for a victory that resisted for almost three quarters before submitting in the fourth.

Looney’s line over 29 minutes in the Warriors' 119-97 win over the Kings was typically inelegant: six points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three fouls and two steals. The 6-foot-9 forward masquerading as a center was plus-17 for the second consecutive game.

Looney’s 16 rebounds, 13 of which came in a disorderly first half, were more than twice what any other Warrior snagged and nearly double the total of anyone on the Kings.

“I don’t know what else to say about Loon,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters at Golden 1 Center. “He’s established himself as one of the best rebounders in the league and also as one of the most reliable players in the league, night after night, just being there for us.

“He’s a stabilizer. We have a team that can kind of lose poise like you saw tonight, with 24 turnovers. We had some really bad possessions and Loon is a stabilizing force.”

That’s a high compliment for Looney, who at 27 is the youngest of Golden State’s veterans and the oldest of its youngsters. He can get lost in the glare. Mental health experts say it’s easier to overlook those who exist in the middle.

With Looney, it’s deeper than that. To examine his 35-year-old face, observe his 55-year-old hips, realize the depth of his 75-year-old brain and know his ambiguous place in in the hierarchy of the Warriors is to understand the Milwaukee native’s comfort in being surrounded by those for whom the spotlights search.

Draymond Green acts as Golden State’s foreman, taking it upon himself to oversee the team’s entire process. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole paint and decorate and hang chandeliers. Andrew Wiggins’ role is to do what needs to be done, when it’s time to do it, without complaint.

All the while, Looney is busy laying foundation.

The man with arms long enough to hug a truck and the grit required to thrive in the NBA while managing neuropathy leads the NBA in offensive rebounds. That’s his team’s gold; the Warriors have scored more points off Looney’s offensive rebounds than any team has scored off any other player’s offensive rebounds.

It's not glamorous, as his contract (three years, $22.5 million guaranteed) suggests. But his teammates’ production might be why offensive rebounding is Looney’s most cherished role.

“Bringing the energy every night,” Looney said. “Bringing the focus every night to be hungry to go and get the ball and got get offensive rebounds. I know how much it helps our team get extra possessions.”

In defeating the Kings, the Warriors totaled 10 offensive rebounds, half of which were grabbed by Looney and led directly to 11 points. Insofar as his preseason goal was to finish in the top five in the NBA in that category, he is exceeding his own lofty expectations.

Looney is proud of his work, prouder that he has trained his mind and body to such degree that he can play basketball as a matter of routine. His first five seasons were interrupted by surgery on both hips, followed by neuropathy, a condition without a known cure.

Rather than allow his medical chart to dictate the direction of his NBA career, Looney fights back. Every day. And he is winning.

Looney led the NBA in games played last season and stepping on the court Sunday in Portland will allow him to finish in a tie for the lead this season. To play in every game, all 82 in the regular season and the duration of the playoffs, is a rare accomplishment for any player.

Looney will have done it in consecutive seasons, which is miraculous.

“Last year, I did it and thought I probably wouldn’t do it again,” he said. “But the way I’ve been feeling this year, I feel even better. I feel like last year, I was kind of crawling to the finish line. This year, I feel really good. I feel my body is in a good spot.”

The streak of consecutive games is at 192. It would take a pack of wolves to keep Looney from making it 193 on Sunday in a game with massive consequences. There is foundation to lay, and that’s what he does.

