Kevon Looney building historic Warriors legacy, Juan Toscano-Anderson claims

JTA believes Looney could go down in history as Warriors great originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Warriors' current dynasty ends, fans attending a game at Chase Center in the future will see a long list of retired jersey numbers hanging in the rafters.

Currently, the organization has retired seven numbers (6, 13, 14, 16, 17, 24, 42) with at least three and possibly even four more numbers on the way.

Steph Curry? Duh. Klay Thompson? Of course. Draymond Green? Certainly possible. But who is the fourth?

Former Golden State forward Juan Toscano-Anderson joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Monday, where he discussed how important center Kevon Looney has been to the organization's success over the years and how one day he could be recognized as a Warriors great.

"I'm very glad that he's getting his flowers, because he definitely deserves it and he's been a very vital part of this championship success that the Warriors have had," Toscano-Anderson said of Looney. "I don't think it will be too crazy to one day, possibly, see Looney's number be retired up there in the rafters.

"It's great to see, Loon's a great guy, he's the ultimate teammate, I think the Warriors have really gotten a steal with Loon because he deserves so much more, so I'm really happy for him."

Toscano-Anderson was teammates with Looney for three seasons, winning a championship with Golden State in 2022 before leaving the organization to sign a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer.

Looney's hard work has not gone unnoticed and Warriors teammates and coaches alike appreciate everything the 6-foot-9 center has done for the organization on and off the court.

"It's like Groundhog Day for Loon, every day is just the same, he's never too high or too low," Toscano-Anderson explained. "I've seen some interviews that Steve [Kerr] has done and spoke very highly of Loon and I have to piggyback on that. Loon is the ultimate teammate, never too high, never too low.

Story continues

"He's somebody you can count on when you need some balance in your life, when you need to settle down. Emotionally on the court, off the court, he's a really great friend, he brings so many things to the table outside of just basketball."

After grabbing 20 rebounds in the Warriors' Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Looney remained in the starting lineup while Draymond Green came off the bench after serving his one-game suspension.

Green cited Looney's performance in the game prior as one reason why he didn't feel comfortable with the big man being relegated to the bench.

Looney has earned the respect of each and every one of his teammates over the years and is considered by many to be an equal to the Hall-of-Fame trio of Curry, Thompson and Green. Maybe one day all four players will have their jerseys hanging in the rafters.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast