What Kevin Zeitler signing means for Ravens’ offensive line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Stevens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens came into this offseason needing the patch up the interior of their offensive line and they didn’t wait long to make a move. The Ravens have agreed to terms with former New York Giants guard Kevin Zeitler. However, with a bunch of young talent at the position, what does Zeitler’s signing mean for Baltimore short- and long-term?

Immediately, Zeitler’s signing fills one of two holes on the offensive line. After seeing Marshal Yanda retire last offseason, the Ravens started three different players at right guard, getting pretty lackluster play. Having missed just one game over the last six years, Zeitler should end that shuffling, giving Baltimore a stable and high-quality starter, even if he isn’t at Yanda’s level.

While it means young players like Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips could be relegated to the bench in 2021, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of them. The offensive line gets hit on every single play, putting those players at an increased risk of injury. That means having capable depth is a necessity, especially if the NFL is heading toward a 17-game regular-season schedule. But when Baltimore makes a move, they tend to think a little more long-term, and with left guard Bradley Bozeman in the final year of his rookie deal, guys like Powers and Phillips give the Ravens much-needed leverage in any contract negotiations.

Zeitler’s signing could also help Baltimore transition at right tackle if they decide to trade Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason. That’s already a tall task considering Brown has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last two seasons, but having a high-quality starter at right guard would be a massive help for whoever lines up on the outside.

The Ravens earned an “A” grade for signing Zeitler and it’s easy to see why. He’s a solid player, a great fit schematically, affordable, and gives Baltimore some much-needed flexibility on the offensive line as they look to boost the offense for a Super Bowl push.

List

6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens to sign G Kevin Zeitler

    The Ravens have agreed to terms on a deal with guard Kevin Zeitler. The contract is for three years and is worth $22 million, including $16 million fully guaranteed. Zeitler was released by the Giants last week in a cap-saving move for New York

  • Ravens get an ‘A’ grade for Kevin Zeitler signing

    The Baltimore Ravens checked a lot of boxes with the signing of free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler, earning a top grade for his fit and cost.

  • Grading CB Emmanuel Moseley’s re-signing with 49ers: B+

    The 49ers may have churn all over their defensive backfield, which is why Emmanuel Moseley's re-signing is a smart move.

  • Reports: Ravens sign G Kevin Zeitler to 3-year deal ahead of free agency

    The Ravens have struck early, reportedly inking veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year contract worth $22 million.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots interested in keeping Joe Thuney, but Jets to have interest

    The Patriots reportedly want to keep offensive guard Joe Thuney in NFL free agency, but they may have competition within their own division.

  • How important was RJ Barrett's' career-high 32 points in the Knicks win over the Thunder?

    The New York Knicks needed and got a bounce-back win on Saturday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder, lead by a career-high 32 points by RJ Barrett. Is this a sign of what's to come for the second-year guard?

  • Reporter suggests Bengals as one of the teams ‘lining up’ for Joe Thuney

    Are the Cincinnati Bengals about to get in on the Joe Thuney sweepstakes?

  • Where the Ravens’ salary cap stands at the start of free agency

    With the legal tampering period starting today, here's where the Baltimore Ravens' salary cap stands. Could they go after big free agents?

  • Report: Bengals’ William Jackson expected to get major free-agent payday

    Cincinnati Bengals CB William Jackson is expected to have a huge market in free agency.

  • Potential free agent target for Cardinals: WR T.Y. Hilton

    Should Arizona take another chance on a veteran former AFC South Pro Bowler to fill their number 2 receiver role?

  • Report: Jets are expected to have interest in Corey Linsley, Joe Thuney

    NFL free agency will unofficially begin in a few hours, and one team is reportedly looking to make a splash along its offensive line. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are expected to have interest in both center Corey Linsley and guard Joe Thuney. New York should be plenty familiar with Thuney, having played [more]

  • MLB sources discuss Yankees' Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton's potential for 2021 season

    If, if if. It seems like every sentence, every utterance, about Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and their potential for 2021 starts with that qualifier.

  • Resistance Band Exercises for Busy Athletes

    For busy high school or college athletes, getting to the weight room for in-season or off-season workouts is essential for peak sports conditioning. W...

  • Saints' Drew Brees retires after 20-year NFL career

    Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the career and legacy of the Saints, future HOF QB.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 25 overall free agents highlighted by some intriguing receivers

    Even with a smaller salary cap, the top free agents will get paid this week.

  • How Long Can You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs in the Fridge?

    Find out when to keep and when to toss those eggs.

  • How to track the status of your third round IRS stimulus check

    Taxpayers will be able to track their third stimulus payment on the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website. However, the tool won't be live until Monday, March 15.

  • Aljamain Sterling: ‘I don’t feel like a true champion’

    After arguably the most bizarre title change in UFC history, newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his response to the MMA community on his podcast “The Weekly Scraps” following his DQ victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259. While Yan clearly delivered an illegal knee to Sterling, who by definition was a grounded fighter, many MMA fans, commentators, and fighters criticized Sterling for embellishing his reaction to the knee. Sterling addressed whether or not he felt like a true champion and also criticized Yan for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of the rules along with making the decision to knee him in that position altogether. “Just so you guys know, I don’t feel like I am the champ because obviously I didn’t win this the way I wanted to win it. But rules are in place for a reason, and it’s mind boggling to me to know that a guy like Yan, of his caliber, can get to the highest of the highs, become a world champion, and still make mistakes like that,” Sterling said. “Not knowing when an opponent is down, having to ask your coach if an opponent is down? Like, what? I was told that he’s done this before in the past. I have to find the fight so I can actually pull it up and verify for myself if this is true or not. But it is kind of crazy that he would go back and do something like that again if true.” https://www.mmaweekly.com/espn-releases-footage-of-petr-yans-corner-after-controversial-illegal-knee Petr Yan's Russian fans 'are a little overboard' Sterling also lectured Yan’s Russian fan base on their lack of medical knowledge regarding their criticism of the severity of “Funkmaster’s” head injury. He also mentioned he received death threats from them as well, but did not seem all too concerned. “I respect that you guys like to support your own. Maybe that is something that I do admire about the Russian fan base. You guys will support your own no matter what. You guys are a little overboard in terms of crazy; in terms of like the death threats and stuff. That’s a little crazy, but I do respect that you guys support your athletes,” Sterling said. “With that being said, you guys aren’t freaking doctors. You don’t know anything about concussions. Just because I got a CT scan and they said I was cleared does not mean I wasn’t concussed.” What went through Aljamain Sterling's mind following the illegal knee? Sterling also referenced the first two times he was knocked out, likening the knee from Yan to the prior instances. The Funkmaster said he was delirious and could not exactly recall what referee Mark Smith said to him while he was on the ground after eating the knee from Yan. However, Sterling said he remembered asking how much time he had because he wanted to continue. As previously mentioned, many people within the MMA community criticized Sterling for potentially embellishing how bad his head injury was from that illegal knee rather than criticizing Yan for throwing the illegal knee to begin with. Sterling stayed on the ground for an extended period of time after the fact and provided context regarding his frame of mind in that moment. “‘The fight’s going to be a no-contest. Dana’s going to say he was losing that fight in the fourth round, so why should we use him again? We already know the direction the fight was heading, and so we’re going to move on from this,’” Sterling said. “These are all the thoughts going through my head, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity again, I’m going to have to win three or four more fights to get back to this position to ever challenge for a world title again. So those thoughts were going through my head, not, ‘I’m going to become world champion.’” Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan at UFC 259 | Photo courtesy of UFC & Getty Aljamain Sterling now angling for a fight with Henry Cejudo After the fight ended, a picture surfaced on social media of Sterling celebrating with friends and family with the belt on his shoulder. Yan posted a tweet with this photo, mocking Sterling in the process. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368737036262273024?s=20 The pair have gone back and forth since trading shots on social media. While one can assume from a purist’s standpoint that it is in the promotion’s best interest to book a rematch between Sterling and Yan, Sterling also posted a video facing off with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, saying he’d be open to skipping a rematch with Yan in favor of that bout. https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368722368990875650?s=20 Either way, this new bantamweight saga is far from over, regardless of whoever is next in line for a shot at Sterling’s new title. TRENDING > Dana White defends Monster Energy after Dominick Cruz calls out one of the company’s executives Dana White addresses Petr Yan's illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.