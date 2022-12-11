Quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t be the only member of the Ravens offense to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler is also inactive for the divisional matchup. Zeitler was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report because of a knee injury. This will be the first game that Zeitler has missed since 2019.

With left tackle Ronnie Stanley back this week, the Ravens could use Patrick Mekari or Ben Cleveland as Zeitler’s replacement up front.

The Ravens are also getting running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams back in the lineup. Both players have been activated from injured reserve and they will be available in Pittsburgh.

Kevin Zeitler out for Ravens against Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk