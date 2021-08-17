Kevin Zeitler and others return to practice on Monday, two leave early

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off another week of practice after defeating the New Orleans Saints 17-14 in Week 1 of the 2021 preseason. The team is gearing up to head down south for joint practices with the Carolina Panthers before playing Carolina on Saturday night.

During Monday’s practice, Baltimore got some positive news on the injury front, as Kevin Zeitler returned to the field along with a few others. However there were a few new absences, some which had to due with transactions that the team made on Monday.

Ravens back at practice: Gus Edwards, Patrick Ricard, Kevin Zeitler, Nigel Warrior. New absences: Trace McSorley (back), Justice Hill, Eli Wolf, Bradley Bozeman (ankle), Aaron Crawford, Greg Mancz. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 16, 2021

Ravens have 71 guys practicing. Several of absences, like Adeoye and Harris, are part of first round of roster cuts. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 16, 2021

Two players also left practice early in wide receiver Sammy Watkins and defensive back Brandon Stephens

Ravens wrapping up a shorter practice than what they’ve been doing. DB Brandon Stephens and WR Sammy Watkins both left practice early. Not sure if that was plan or not for Watkins. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 16, 2021

Outside of injury news, it was a good practice on many fronts for the Ravens, as multiple players shined.

Ravens’ Monday recap ⛏️⛏️Lamar Jackson throws first picks of camp (both by Chuck Clark)

🤚Josh Oliver, Tony Polijan make 1-handed TD grabs

👟ArDarius Washington with leaping INT along sideline (and got both feet inbounds)

🏃‍♂️Tyler Huntley undisputed frontrunner for No. 2 QB job — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 16, 2021

It wasn’t Lamar Jackson’s best day back at camp. He threw an interception in 11-on-11 (his first since minicamp) and was erratic in 7-on-7, throwing another pick there. Unofficially, he was 16-for-24 in full-team drills and 7-for-12 in 7-on-7s. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 16, 2021

Ronnie Stanley also had his most extensive practice to date. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 16, 2021

That’s it for #RavensFlock today. 🔥Plenty of highlight reel catches for the offense

😬Holly, Cain & Boykin doing side work

💪ArDarius Washington continues to make his case for 53

🙌 Kevin Zeitler returns as the OL continues to get healthy More later in my camp notes 📝 — Adam Bonaccorsi (@AdamBMore) August 16, 2021

While quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a few interceptions, it wasn’t a horrible day for him. Safety Ar’Darius Washington built on his strong preseason performance, while it was also a big day for multiple tight ends on the roster.

It was also great news that tackle Ronnie Stanley had his most extensive practice of the offseason. Hopefully a few more players can return to practice over the coming days as the team looks to get healthy before the regular season begins.