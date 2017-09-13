Kevin Zeitler in cast, out of practice

Kevin Zeitler played his first game with the Browns last week after leaving the Bengals for Ohio’s other NFL team as a free agent and the experience left a lasting impression on the right guard.

Zeitler injured his right thumb during the 21-18 loss to the Steelers and it’s keeping him out of practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports from the Browns facility, Zeitler is wearing a cast on his right arm while he watches the rest of the team go through their first workout leading up to this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said after last Sunday’s game that he thought everything would be OK with Zeitler in terms of being ready to play this week, so the cast may be a precautionary measure rather than a sign that Zeitler is at risk of missing the AFC North matchup.

Marcus Martin, Spencer Drango and Austin Reiter are the interior reserves for the Browns, who will try to do a better job of protecting DeShone Kizer than they did while allowing seven sacks last weekend.