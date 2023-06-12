Kevin Zeitler to attend minicamp as he seeks new contract

The Ravens will have one of their key offensive lineman in the building for mandatory minicamp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports guard Kevin Zeitler will be a full participant at minicamp this week, despite seeking a new contract from the team.

To this point, Zeitler had not participated in the voluntary offseason program.

Zeitler, 33, is entering the last year of his deal with Baltimore. He is set to earn $1.165 million in base salary for the coming season.

A Cincinnati first-round pick back in 2012, Zeitler has started 166 games for the Bengals, Browns, Giants, and Ravens. He signed a three-year contract with Baltimore in March of 2021.

