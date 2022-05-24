Kevin Youkilis roasts Tom Brady for batting practice video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is a man of many talents. In addition to being arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, the seven-time Super Bowl champion owns his own health and fitness brand, a production company, an apparel brand, and an NFT platform. When his football career is over, he'll join the FOX broadcast booth on a lucrative 10-year contract.

Brady also had a chance to go pro in baseball back in 1995. Before he went to the University of Michigan, Brady was drafted as a catcher in the 18th round by the Montreal Expos. The left-handed hitter was viewed as a potential All-Star with impressive power at the plate.

Almost 30 years later, Brady decided to see whether he still has the same major-league pop. The ex-New England Patriots QB recently posted a video of himself taking batting practice with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

"Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table…" Brady wrote.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the tableâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

Not too bad for a 44-year-old who probably hasn't been swinging the bat much lately. It even drew the attention of three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

ðŸ‘€ — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 24, 2022

Brady's brother-in-law, ex-Boston Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis, wasn't as impressed.

"We got some work to do!" Youkilis joked.

It's safe to say Brady made the right choice with football, but we can't help but wonder what could've been had he pursued a baseball career. Knowing what we know now about his tireless work ethic, we wouldn't bet against Brady finding success in the big leagues.