Kevin White determined to chase NFL comeback ‘until they kick me out’

Kevin White knows the challenge in front of him is daunting. And he’s vowed to pursue it anyway. White spoke about his attempt at a comeback with the New Orleans Saints after his first practice session in black and gold on Wednesday, reflecting on his injury-plagued career with the Chicago Bears.

“I’m going for it until they kick me out this league,” White said to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. He admitted frustrations with unlucky injuries — a twice-broken leg in 2015 and 2016, and a fractured shoulder blade in 2017 — and few opportunities in the Mitchell Trubisky-led Bears offense, but he’s keeping the faith that he can turn his story around.

He’s got all the tools to succeed. He was the No. 7 overall draft pick for good reason, thanks to a strong senior year in West Virginia’s high-flying offense and elite athletic traits (having timed the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds and 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds). Even at 29, he’s got more raw talent to work with than many younger players entering the league.

We’ll see if he is able to put it to good use in New Orleans. White caught a few passes in team drills on Wednesday with a statement touchdown from rookie quarterback Ian Book. He’s acutely aware of the stakes involved. With two more preseason games on the schedule, maybe he shows the Saints coaches enough in practice this week to warrant a longer look.

