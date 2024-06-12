Kevin Warren says he's still confident a new stadium for the Bears will get done

The Bears' long quest to get a new stadium was dealt another setback when Illinois passed its budget without allocating anything that the Bears had asked for. But Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says he still believes something will get done.

"I'm confident at the correct time that we will come together to figure out a stadium solution," Warren said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

The Bears' proposed solution includes tax money from the state making up a significant chunk of the funding for the stadium, and that has been called a non-starter by state officials, who say they're simply not going to do a deal that makes the taxpayers foot the ball for a stadium that will benefit an already very profitable business like the Bears. But Warren indicated that he believes state leaders can come around to the Bears' way of seeing things after the November election.

"This is an election year," Warren said. "We have people who don't have meals to eat. We have people sleeping on the street. We have a lot of complex issues that we are dealing with. I'm a realist to understand that these projects are not something you do over a weekend."

The Bears are going to keep pushing for taxpayers to pay for a part of their stadium project, but there's been no appetite for that in Illinois, Warren's optimism aside.