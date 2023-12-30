Kevin Ulmer, Bemidji State inks two more signees for 2024

Dec. 29—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State volleyball team added two more additions to their 2024 recruiting class with Anna Paquette and Ella Kratochvil.

They signed their National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State and play volleyball for the Beavers next fall, announced by head coach Kevin Ulmer.

All signees are contingent upon admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

Paquette is from Aurora, Ill., and helped lead her team to back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023. She was named to the 2022 State All-Tournament Team and earned All-Conference accolades from 2020-23.

Paquette was a team captain over her final two seasons. This past season, she took home All-State Second Team and All-Area honors. She was also strong in the classroom, earning the Presidential Scholarship. She's an honor roll student, along with accolades such as August Student of the Month, Spanish Honors Society and 2022 Academic All-State. Paquette chose Bemidji State because of the psychology and volleyball programs.

"Anna is all about ball control," Ulmer said in a release. "She is an athlete who can do all skills and won a state title playing six rotations. Anna will impact our backcourt with consistency and a steady personality."

Kratochvil helped the Pequot Lakes High School volleyball team appear in the state tournament three times, including winning a state championship this fall. She was named All-State and State All-Tournament Team twice; All-Conference three times; All-Area Player of the Year twice; two-time Team MVP award; Burnsville Showcase MVP; STMA Fall Classic All-Tournament Team; All-Section Team three times; and All-Area Team three times.

Kratochvil holds the PLHS record in kills with 1,242. She also holds match records for kills (37) and digs (44). She was the first player to reach 1,000 kills and digs in program history. In addition to her volleyball honors, she was a three-time All-Conference performer in basketball and helped her team to the state tournament. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.