Kevin Sutherland needs nine playoff holes to win Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX — Kevin Sutherland loves him some playoff.

Sutherland won the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship in a Monday finish on the ninth playoff hole over Paul Broadhurst. His last three wins on PGA Tour Champions have now come in extra time.

The 54-hole event ended up needing 63 holes before things were settled, including 24 on Sunday between Sutherland, the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup Championship winner, and Broadhurst. It’s the second year in a row that the PGA Tour Champions season-ending event went to a playoff at Phoenix Country Club.

Sunday’s playoff was a race against darkness but neither golfer could get the upper hand, as they both parred all six playoff holes. They returned at 8 a.m. local time and resumed the playoff on No. 17 with the temperature at about 50 degrees.

They both parred the 17th and then they both birdied the par-5 18th. Back to 17 they went for the fifth time in the playoff. Sutherland stuffed his approach to about four feet, while Broadhurst came up short of the green. Broadhurst’s chip missed right and was deep and he was still out on the opposite side of the hole from Sutherland.

Broadhurst continued his technique of looking at the hole and not down at his ball and he drained the par putt. Sutherland then made his putt for birdie to finally end the tournament. Sutherland will take home the $375,000 first-place prize.

The Phoenix Country Club members, many of whom were allowed on the grounds to watch the tournament this week, then took to the course for a 10 a.m. shotgun event.

The longest previous Schwab playoff was five holes. The longest playoff in Champions tour history is 10. The Rapiscan Systems Classic in March of 2019 was the last tour event that needed a Monday finish to settle a playoff. That one involved Sutherland, who beat Scott Parel in seven holes. Sutherland also beat Parel in the 2019 Principal Charity Classic in a playoff.

At the Schwab, Woody Austin birdied the 18th to get to 12 under to finish solo third. Wes Short, Jr., was solo fourth at 10 under. Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Glen Day were all T-5 at 9 under.

Langer maintains his lead in the points race.

John Daly withdrew on the ninth hole. He got last-place money along with Mark Calcavecchia and Tom Byrum, who each withdrew on Saturday.

Up next

The next Champions tour event isn’t for 11 weeks.

The 2021 season opens Jan. 21-23 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on the island of Hawai’i. The complete 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule is still being finalized.

The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be back at Phoenix Country Club Nov. 11-14. After being a 54-hole event this year, it will return to its 72-hole format in 2021. The club is scheduled to host the event through 2027.

