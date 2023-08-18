Kevin Stefanski won't say for now whether Deshaun Watson will play in preseason finale

During Thursday night's preseason game in which he didn't play, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he’d like to play a quarter in the preseason finale.

After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski opted not to disclose the plan for the next game, in eight days at Kansas City.

“I’ll let you guys know next week," Stefanski told reporters. "He’s not supposed to spill the beans. But I’ll let you guys know next week.”

There's no strategic considerations to protect, since the game doesn't count. But, apparently, part of the preseason experience includes practicing the same kind of discretion that applies from the moment the calendar flips to the regular season.

Whether Watson plays or not, all eyes will be on him when the offense takes the field against the Bengals and every week after that. The Browns are the league's biggest wild card for 2023.

They could be Super Bowl contenders. They could miss the playoffs. It all comes down to whether Watson can rewind the clock to 2020 — and whether Stefanski and the coaching staff can get him there.

If it doesn't happen, Watson won't be gone in 2023. Those charged with getting the most out of the massive investment the Browns made in Watson could be.

