Kevin Stefanski: There's been a dialogue with Amari Cooper

Wide receiver Amari Cooper did not report to the Browns' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after practice that the wideout's absence was an unexcused one.

That subjects Cooper to fines of more than $100,000 for missing the entire minicamp. Cooper also missed OTAs and the belief is that he is looking for a new contract with the team.

Stefanski declined to address that beyond saying that there has "been a dialogue" between Cooper's camp, General Manager Andrew Berry and the rest of the organization.

"I’ll really leave all that between Amari and Amari’s agent, AB and those type of conversations," Stefanski said.

Cooper is in his third year with the Browns. He had 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons.