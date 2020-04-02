Kevin Stefanski: We have to surround Baker Mayfield with people that bring out his best

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke highly of quarterback Baker Mayfield after he was hired in January and he continued to speak positively about Mayfield on a Thursday conference call.

The Browns brought in an experienced starter in Case Keenum as a free agent, but Stefanski reiterated that the quarterback job belongs to Mayfield. He also said that the organization is building around Mayfield in order to get the most out out of him on the field.

“I believe in Baker Mayfield. He’s our starting quarterback. Organizationally we believe in Baker Mayfield. It’s our job to surround him with people that can make him the best,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns moved to add tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency to the group surrounding Mayfield on offense and they added several new pieces on defense to help while Mayfield is off the field. If that helps lift Mayfield to a higher level of play, the offseason will go in the books as a successful one in Cleveland.

