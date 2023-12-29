Kevin Stefanski stakes claim to second coach of the year award

Not long ago, the competition for coach of the year seemed to be wide open. Now, a clear favorite has emerged.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who won it in 2020, might indeed have locked down a second trophy.

He did it by becoming the first coach to start four quarterbacks in multiple games and make the playoffs. And he still has a chance to win the AFC North, and to capture the No. 1 seed.

Even without winning the division, finishing at worst as the No. 5 seed given the adversity the team has endured makes Stefanski a very strong candidate for the distinction. It also can't be overlooked that he entrusted the defense to Jim Scwartz, who wasn't one of the hot defensive coordinator candidates that teams were clamoring to hire.

The icing on the cake came from the decision to entrust the offense to 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who has gotten better and better (he has four straight 300-yard games) and who has given the Browns the kind of balance that could make them very dangerous in the playoffs.

Entering the season, the Browns were one of the biggest wild cards in the NFL. Now, they have at least a wild-card berth. And it's been a wild ride. That ride could continue until February, when they cap 2023 by playing in the franchise's first Super Bowl.