The Browns’ best defensive player was not happy with the defensive play calling on Sunday. On Monday, the Browns’ head coach tried to smooth things over.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said today that he spoke privately with Garrett, understands Garrett’s “frustration,” but will keep the specifics of their conversation private.

Stefanski acknowledged that the Browns didn’t have a good enough plan. That was clear to anyone who saw the Patriots’ 45-7 win.

Kevin Stefanski says he and Myles Garrett spoke privately about Garrett’s “frustration” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk