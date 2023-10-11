Kevin Stefanski: PJ Walker will start if Deshaun Watson is unavailable

The Browns are making a chance at backup quarterback.

Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that if Deshaun Watson can't play on Sunday, PJ Walker will start at quarterback over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Walker is currently on Cleveland's practice squad, having joined the team on Aug. 30 after the Bears released him. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 4 to serve as Thompson-Robinson’s backup.

Stefanski said Walker will get the starter reps in the week's first practice with Watson sidelined.

"Just felt like it was the right decision for the team," Stefanski said in his press conference. "I think PJ’s been here now for a month-plus, getting a better understanding of what we do. But just felt like it was the right decision for the team.”

Stefanski added that Walker has fit in well since becoming a part of the club, touting the quarterback's ability to throw to all areas of the field.

"I think with a veteran, he’s played in some games, he’s won some games. Obviously, PJ’s not 40, but he’s won some games," Stefanski said. "He’s been around a little bit. He’s played in different systems. He’s getting comfortable with what we do here and he’s got a great demeanor, great way about him.

"If PJ does end up playing, you're just looking for him to be the best version of himself."

Walker was 2-3 as a starter with the Panthers last season. In six total appearances, he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA in the spring, completed 19-of-36 passes for 121 yards with three interceptions in the Week 4 loss to Baltimore.

“Dorian’s a young player. Very excited about his future,” Stefanski said. “He’s a young player but he’s a great teammate, so he’s going to support whoever’s in there. And he's got to be ready to play — as you guys know. You’ve got to always stay ready.”

The Browns could keep Walker on the practice squad to play him, using another one of the standard elevations. Cleveland used Walker’s first standard elevation for him to serve as the backup QB in Week 4.