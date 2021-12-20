Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is officially out for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 last week and would have been able to return to be with the team for the game with the right test results, but the Browns confirmed on Monday afternoon that Stefanski will remain away from the team.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the team’s head coach for the game. Priefer took on those duties and helped the Browns to a playoff win over the Steelers after Stefanski tested positive last year.

The Browns will also be without 19 players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, because they are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Kevin Stefanski will not be back with Browns on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk