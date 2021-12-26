The Browns couldn’t overcome four Baker Mayfield interceptions in Green Bay on Sunday and the 24-22 loss to the Packers leaves them at 7-8 and in need of help to advance to the postseason even if they win their two remaining games.

After the loss, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he never considered going to Case Keenum during the loss and that Mayfield “is our starting quarterback” as they head toward a Week 17 game against the Steelers. Mayfield will get a week of practice going into that game, which was not the case this week because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list. That status never led the Browns to consider going a different way at quarterback in Green Bay.

“We knew he would clear; unless something unforeseen happened, we knew he would clear. So we anticipated Baker being the quarterback the whole week,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Mayfield said he’d “be sitting up here giving an excuse that I didn’t practice” if he blamed the interceptions, three of which led to Packers touchdowns, on the COVID situation.

“I don’t think it was anything preparation-wise, mentally,” Mayfield said. “It was just missed throws. Uncharacteristic and I hurt this team. That’s the most frustrating thing for me because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense. But when you turn the ball over in your own territory, in the red zone and around midfield and give them extra opportunities, they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s just who they are.”

Performances like Saturday’s are likely to impact offseason discussions about contracts and Mayfield’s long-term future in Cleveland, but the short-term focus will be on finding a way to do their part to keep playoff hopes alive in the final two weeks of the season.

Kevin Stefanski never considered QB change, Baker Mayfield is the starter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk