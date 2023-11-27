Kevin Stefanski: Myles Garrett is "day-to-day" with sore shoulder

As it turns out, the "pop" Myles Garrett felt in his shoulder on Sunday was not the Browns' playoff hopes.

The Cleveland pass rusher, the most important player on the team and an MVP candidate, is day-to-day with a sore shoulder. Coach Kevin Stefanski provided that update on Monday afternoon.

Tests showed no structural damage to the shoulder.

The Browns are staying in California this week, between the Week 12 game at the Broncos and the Week 13 game at the Rams.

At 7-4, Cleveland is just a game ahead of a cluster of 6-5 teams in the AFC playoff chase.