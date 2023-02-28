Kevin Stefanski-led offense racked up a low number of three-and-outs in 2022

The offense of the Cleveland Browns was not perfect by any means, but they remained one of the more efficient offenses in the NFL. From getting top-10 efficiency play out of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, to Nick Chubb being listed as the most valuable running back in the NFL, there is a lot to build off of heading into 2023. Another metric that favors the Browns is the low amount of three-and-outs the offense saw in 2022.

According to PFF’s Arjun Menon, the Browns were in the same tier as the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Green Bay Packers in terms of avoiding three-and-outs. Overall, the Browns went three-and-out on just 31 percent of their drives, which is in the upper half of the league, and tied for 12th in the NFL with the Bengals.

Updated how often every offense went three and out through the playoffs. Ben Johnson coming back is huge for the Lions and the Arthur Smith is a good-playcaller hive is still alive and with a pulse pic.twitter.com/9XfeffYbpL — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) February 27, 2023

