Kevin Stefanski has a plan for how he will play his quarterbacks in Friday’s preseason opener at Jacksonville, but the Browns coach isn’t ready to reveal it.

PFT‘s Mike Florio reported last week that the Browns will play Deshaun Watson in the preseason but how much and in how many games remains to be seen.

“I haven’t shared it with the team yet,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I will wait on announcing that. We have a framework on how we’re going to handle this preseason. As you know, you always reserve the right to change your mind based on how practice goes and those types of things. We’re pretty confident in the plan we have.”

Stefanski did not provide a timetable for telling the team. The Browns are scheduled to conduct a closed practice Wednesday before departing for Florida.

Watson is making the trip to Jacksonville, per Easterling, and Stefanski later told WKRK 92.3 that Watson likely plays one of the three preseason games. He did indicate which game.

The only certainty at the position is Jacoby Brissett is expected to start at least the first six regular-season games while Watson is suspended for violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFL is appealing Watson’s suspension, so he might have to sit out even longer.

Watson has not played in a game since Jan. 3, 2021, while with the Texans. He was inactive for every game last season.

“I mean, it’s something that we knew was going to happen,” left tackle Jedrick Wills said Tuesday of Watson’s absence. “But we’ll be ready for him whenever he comes back and the sooner the better.”

Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen are the other two quarterbacks on the team’s roster at the position.

Kevin Stefanski knows how he will use his QBs in Jacksonville, but he isn’t saying originally appeared on Pro Football Talk