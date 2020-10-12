Kevin Stefanski knows Baker Mayfield will fight through sore ribs

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left no doubt about his plans for this week when talking to reporters after Sunday’s 32-23 win over the Steelers.

Mayfield said his “mama didn’t raise no wuss” when it came to playing through the ribs he injured on a fourth quarter hit. X-rays were negative and head coach Kevin Stefanski shares his quarterback’s feeling about how things will play out for this week’s game against the Steelers.

“I know Baker,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s tough. I know he’s going to fight through this, but we’ll be smart.”

Mayfield was 19-of-28 for 228 yards in the first half of Sunday’s win, but just 2-of-9 for 19 yards and two interceptions in the second half. While he called it the worst game he’s played this year, Stefanski said he deserves some of the blame for how things went after halftime.

“First of all, I think I can do a much better job as a playcaller,” Stefanski said. “There are some calls I really want back. As it pertains to Baker in the second half, he’s doing what he needs to do to win.”

Mayfield and the Browns have won four games in a row while posting at least 32 points in each victory. Keeping those streaks going against Pittsburgh would give the Browns their best start and first five-game winning streak since the 1994 season.

