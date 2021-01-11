Kevin Stefanski knew Browns’ quick TD happened before watching it
Kevin Stefanski was in his basement Sunday as the Cleveland Browns started to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And, suddenly, the COVID-sidelined Browns coach had a sense something big happened before he saw it. How?
The family was upstairs and his children were jumping around before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first snap on the coach’s television.
Why?
#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says he knew a big play was coming on the first #Steelers snap because his kids were jumping up and down upstairs. Stefanski says his feed was 45 seconds behind in the basement.
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2021
Seems Stefanski’s feed down below was 45 seconds behind the one his family was watching.
So, the surprise of Karl Joseph falling on a football for a touchdown 14 seconds in the game was spoiled. Not really.
Karl Joseph making plays. Nothing new.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/HVgHudKvbW
— WVU Football (@WVUfootball) January 11, 2021