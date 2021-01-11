Kevin Stefanski knew Browns’ quick TD happened before watching it

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Kevin Stefanski was in his basement Sunday as the Cleveland Browns started to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And, suddenly, the COVID-sidelined Browns coach had a sense something big happened before he saw it. How?

The family was upstairs and his children were jumping around before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first snap on the coach’s television.

Why?

Seems Stefanski’s feed down below was 45 seconds behind the one his family was watching.

So, the surprise of Karl Joseph falling on a football for a touchdown 14 seconds in the game was spoiled. Not really.

