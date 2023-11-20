Kevin Stefanski: Joe Flacco's role is to support the team, Dorian Thompson-Robinson starts

The Browns have officially added quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad, but it doesn't sound like the team is planning for him to start in the near future.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his video conference on Monday that things will remain status quo at the top of the depth chart with Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

"Dorian will start," Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. "Joe's role is to support this team. We were able to add a guy with a ton of experience. He'll be great for that room, he’ll be great for this team."

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII back in the 2012 season, Flacco was most recently with the Jets. He started New York’s stunning 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns in Week 2 of last year, throwing for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no picks.

In five total games with four starts in 2022, Flacco completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson had an up-and-down performance against the Steelers on Sunday, but came through for a game-winning drive at the end of the contest. He finished 24-of-43 passing for 165 yards with an interception. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.

The Browns will play the Broncos on the road in Week 12.