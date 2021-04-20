Kevin Stefanski having good communications with J.C. Tretter about offseason work

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Scores of players around the NFL are sitting out voluntary offseason work at the urging of the NFL Players Association, but one player is in a unique place: Browns center J.C. Tretter, who is president of the players’ union.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says he has no problem with Tretter’s stance, the two of them have had good communications, and he’s not concerned with any issues regarding the players who choose not to participate.

“He’s very transparent, I’m very transparent,” Stefanski said. “This program is voluntary. Again, we’re in Day 2 of Phase 1. It’s a virtual program that I think the guys are doing a nice job with. We’ll deal with anything else that comes down the road. I’m just going to make sure communication continues between J.C. and really any of the players and myself.”

The Browns released a statement saying they’re with the NFLPA on skipping offseason work, but at least some players have been participating in the Browns’ program. It’s unclear how many players are participating and how many are not.

Kevin Stefanski having good communications with J.C. Tretter about offseason work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Video will be pivotal in Aldon Smith case

    Last week, we saw the value of video when it came to the allegations regarding Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. As to the new situation involving Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith, video once again will be critical. Video could show that Smith never touched the man who instigated battery charges against him in Louisiana. Video [more]

  • 2021 NFL draft profile: Oregon OT Penei Sewell

    Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell

  • Titans players: We are in solidarity with those who don’t participate in in-person work

    A 21st statement from NFL players about in-person offseason work was released on Tuesday. Titans players are the latest to share their response to the NFL Players Association’s call for players to skip the voluntary work this year. The statement makes no mention of what players from the Titans will do, but says that the [more]

  • Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr. is progressing very well

    The Browns won a playoff game for the first time since 1994 last season, and they were able to do it without one of their most talented offensive players. Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL midway through the season, but is expected back for a third year with the Browns in 2021. During his Tuesday [more]

  • Stephen Jones saying all the right things about Cowboys draft needs but will they make all the right moves?

    Stephen Jones discusses the need to draft defense and just what positions the Cowboys could target.

  • Foxconn sharply scales back Wisconsin investment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co Ltd will dramatically scale back its planned investment in a Wisconsin plant, under an agreement announced with the state's governor on Tuesday. Wisconsin will reduce its tax credits authorized for the project from $2.85 billion to $80 million as Foxconn reduces its planned investment from $10 billion to $672 million and cuts the number of jobs planned from 13,000 to 1,454, Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. The investment was first announced at the White House in July 2017, when Donald Trump was president.

  • NFL Draft 2021: A Giants trade back could hurt Eagles

    If the Giants are truly willing to trade out of the 11th pick on draft day, it could be bad news for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Former NFL GM says Patriots would be ‘overcomplicating it’ not to target Mac Jones

    Would Bill Belichick zig when popular opinion on QBs zag?

  • Kevin Stefanski: We feel like we’ve gotten better on defense

    The Browns have made some significant free agent additions on defense, signing players like safety John Johnson III, cornerback Troy Hill, linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Takk McKinley, and most recently defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he feels like the defense has improved with all the [more]

  • Falcons will be well represented at Trey Lance’s second Pro Day

    The Jaguars appear locked in on Trevor Lawrence and the Jets on Zach Wilson. The 49ers will go with a quarterback. The only question is: Does San Francisco select Mac Jones or Justin Fields? Either way, the Falcons will have the choice of two quarterbacks or any other player at any other position with the [more]

  • WATCH: Highlights from Trey Lance’s 2nd pro day workout

    Watch some of the top highlights from North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's second pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

  • LeBron James' former Miami mansion, with space for two yachts, sells for $12.75 million

    On the Florida coast, a three-story home owned by LeBron James when he played for the Miami Heat just sold for $12.75 million.

  • UEFA president urges Super League owners to reverse decision

    Seeking a weak link in the unity of 12 rebel clubs in the Super League, UEFA on Tuesday targeted owners in England who signed up to the project that threatens to tear apart soccer's traditional structure including the Champions League. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made a direct appeal to “owners of some English clubs” to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club group — including American billionaires, Abu Dhabi royalty and a Russian oligarch — less than 48 hours after the Super League was launched in alliance with three clubs from each of Italy and Spain.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Michigan Football Makes Big Move In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

    Michigan Wolverines football has moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday.

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It’s been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn’t at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. “He’s never played any better, that’s for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in new ESPN mocok draft

    Does this new ESPN mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers?

  • Exclusive: PGA Tour to create $40 million bonus pool for stars like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau

    The idea behind the PGA Tour's lucrative new bonus structure is to reward top players for moving the needle, despite on-course performance.

  • Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky needed a pool. He offered his backyard.

    Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel swam in a Hall of Famer's backyard pool for three months last spring.