Browns coach Kevin Stefanski described his team’s performance on Sunday Night Football as “very, very disappointing,” and described himself as “frustrated” with his offense. But he insisted that Baker Mayfield will remain the starting quarterback.

Asked by a reporter after the game if a quarterback change could be coming, Stefanski said “No. No. Let me ask you a question: Why would we do that? We’re not doing that.”

Why would the Browns bench Mayfield? Perhaps because he has had ugly numbers while the Browns have scored a grand total of 27 points over the last three games. Perhaps because Mayfield is obviously struggling with injuries. Perhaps because they won the one game backup Case Keenum started in Mayfield’s place this season.

All those issues aside, Stefanski indicated that he puts more of the blame for the Browns’ offensive struggles on himself than on Mayfield.

“It is very frustrating to not score enough,” Stefanski said. “We’re just not doing a good enough job and it starts with me.”

Mayfield completed just 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards against the Ravens. The Browns aren’t going to win many games down the stretch if Mayfield keeps completing less than 50 percent of his passes. But they aren’t going to consider a different quarterback.

Kevin Stefanski “frustrated” with Browns’ offense, but won’t bench Baker Mayfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk