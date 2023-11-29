Kevin Stefanski feels good about Myles Garrett's chance to play vs. Rams

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was wearing a sling for his left shoulder when he spoke to reporters after Sunday's game, saying that he felt a pop during the game.

But it sounds like there's a good chance Garrett will play in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that he feels good about Garrett's potential availability.

“We’ll see as the week goes on,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Garrett, however, is one of several players who won't practice on Wednesday. Cleveland's pre-practice report noted that receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), right guard Wyatt Teller (calf), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) also won't be on the field.

The Browns are staying in Los Angeles and practicing at UCLA this week after playing the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.