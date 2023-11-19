Kevin Stefanski: Dorian Thompson-Robinson came through when it mattered

The Browns turned to quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week in the wake of the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over and the rookie was able to help them pull out a 13-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson and the Browns struggled to move the ball in the second half, but he completed four straight passes for 39 yards to move the Browns into position for Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted Thompson-Robinson's ability to step up late when he spoke to reporters after the win.

"Those are big moments, where you're looking for your guy to come through. He came through," Stefanski said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. "Came through when it mattered."

Thompson-Robinson also completed 13-of-16 passes as the Browns moved out to a 10-0 lead, but five punts and an interception in the second half helped the Steelers hang around through their own offensive issues. The rookie was able to get the job done at the end, though, and the Browns' playoff hopes look better as a result.