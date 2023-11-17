Kevin Stefanski: Dorian Thompson-Robinson is getting better and better

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has started one game so far, and it was an ugly one in which he threw for just 121 yards and three interceptions in a 28-3 loss. With Thompson-Robinson starting again on Sunday against the Steelers, the Browns need him to be a lot better.

Fortunately, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says he will be.

"I think you see it with every young player," Stefanski said. "Young guys I've been around continue to improve throughout their first year. There are big jumps that first year from a preparation standpoint. Until you've done it, until you've seen it, that thing about 'Becoming a pro,' the guys you hear people say, 'That's a pro,' it's typically not a rookie. Those guys need to see it. Rookies need to be put in a room with a guy that knows how to prepare. I think we've been very fortunate with Dorian, he's in a great room, he sees how those guys prepare. So I think he's getting better and better."

Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson is confident after practicing well with the first-team offense this week.

"Good week of practice. Worked very hard in the meeting room and on the practice field. You need to prepare yourself to do your job on Sunday and that's what we spend a lot of time talking about," Stefanski said.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns are hoping Thompson-Robinson can lead them to the playoffs. Stefanski sounds confident that Thompson-Robinson can do just that.