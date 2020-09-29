Kevin Stefanski’s disciplined, mature approach helps Browns win the games they should

The Cleveland Browns 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday may have been a loss in years prior. Browns fans have witnessed their beloved team lose games in myriad ways over the years. Many times the losses came in a fashion that could have been avoided with different decision-making during the critical points of the game.

The Browns started the second half against Washington ahead 17-7 but coughed up the lead, losing the third quarter 13-0. The offense stalled early in the half and the defense gave up big plays in the passing game. The Browns passing game and the defense are both a work in progress. The lead was lost and momentum was with the Football Team.

In past years, this game could have easily gone the other way after losing an advantage at halftime. Certainly, former Browns coaches have become unhinged in the face of less adversity. Many have abandoned game plans in similar scenarios, trying to dial up things that the team wasn’t prepared to carry out. However, there was no panic in new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It has been years since the Browns have had an identity, which surely aided in past coaching blunders. Not now. Stefanski has the pulse of his team and knows what they do well.

It’s one thing to say it or think it and another to have the discipline to lean on the run game while losing in the second half. Stefanski knew what his team needed and executed a well-designed running attack featuring Nick Chubb with a side of Kareem Hunt.

The Browns offensive line played a physical brand of football, executing Stefanski’s plan of attack at a high level. Chubb delivered multiple elite runs taking advantage of some opportunistic takeaways by the defense. The Browns methodically pulled way from Washington with Chubb and Hunt leading the way.

The Washington Football Team is not a very good team in totality. They have an impressive defensive line but the Browns were better. Stefanski’s ability to stay patient and stick with the strength of his team was profound. To see the Browns win with mature, well-composed and organized coaching was quite refreshing and my biggest positive takeaway from this game.

It was most definitely a game they should win. However, I’m not taking it for granted because the Browns have lost so many just like it before. This is a team that is learning how to win and it feels like they might finally have the right leader to show them the way.