Kevin Stefanski has had to do quite a bit of adapting during his first offseason as the Browns head coach and that will continue into the summer.

The Browns were set to practice with the Packers during training camp, but the NFL announced last week that joint practices for all teams will be canceled as part of the changes put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanski expressed his disappointment in that development during a Wednesday conference call while saying the team will continue to adapt.

“Obviously, disappointed we are not going to be able to have joint practices with Green Bay leading up to our preseason game,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I think it is always valuable to work against a different team, a different-colored jersey at that point of camp. I think it is helpful to go against a different scheme. That defensive scheme is different than our defensive scheme that we will be facing in camp so there is some value. In terms of the protocols, whatever the rules are, we will play by the rules. We are like every other team. We are all in the same boat. I think the message has always been and will continue to be we just have to find a way.”

The Browns and Packers are scheduled to play in the second week of the preseason, although there may be a need for further adaptations in the future. The league and the union are discussing a shorter preseason that would halve the number of games so teams have more time to work in practice after missing out on on-field work this offseason.

Kevin Stefanski disappointed there won’t be joint practices this summer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk