Kevin Stefanski: We didn't want to stand in the way of Bill Callahan working for his son

Bill Callahan was a significant member of the Browns’ coaching staff, serving as the team’s offensive line coach under Kevin Stefanski for the last four seasons.

But when Callahan’s son, Brian, landed the Titans head coaching job, things changed.

During a press conference to introduce Ken Dorsey as the team's offensive coordinator on Monday, Stefanski addressed Callahan's departure.

"Bill Callahan, very unique situation there, to go work for Brian not with Brian — he’s going to go work for Brian," Stefanski said. "I can't wait for Brian to boss him around. The dream of every kid is to boss your parents around. So, happy for those guys.

"I think organizationally, we realized that's a unique situation and did not want to stand in the way of that. So, excited for, certainly, Brian and Bill down there."

The Browns have not yet named a new offensive line coach. But Dorsey will work with tight ends coach Tommy Rees and running backs coach Duce Staley, who were also officially named to Cleveland's coaching staff on Monday morning.