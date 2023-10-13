Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson very badly wants to play, but you have to treat the injury

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers with the shoulder bruise he suffered in Week 3.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Friday press conference that while Watson hasn't been practicing, he has been throwing as a part of his rehab. Cleveland is still thinking of Watson as being day-to-day with the injury. Stefanski said the decision to rule Watson out was made on Friday, in large part because Watson wasn't able to practice.

“He’s making progress," Stefanski said. "He’s working very, very hard. But just wasn’t ready to get to the level where he could practice and be effective just yet. But he's making progress.”

Stefanski noted that the Browns will have to wait until next week to see if Watson will be able to throw in preparation for the club's matchup against the Colts.

When asked if the injury is worse than originally thought, Stefanski said, "I don’t know if I can characterize it that way. I think he — like all of us — he’s continuing to work the injury, rehab the injury, get better.

"He wants very, very badly to play. But you have to treat the injury. You have to be smart about what you’re doing."

After suffering the injury in Week 3, Watson was on the practice field but not throwing as the club prepared to face the Ravens. Stefanski said in the aftermath of the Browns' loss to the Ravens that Watson was medically cleared to play Baltimore. But on Friday, Stefanski said Watson's participation in practices for that game was limited to handoffs.

"So, as you guys know, not to re-hash the week, went through the week, felt like we could get to Sunday," Stefanski said. "But I think what the reminder is to all of us is you have to treat the injury. Not everything is the same. So, based on how he’s feeling, based on what he’s able to do — that’s guiding his rehab and guiding our decisions."

Stefanski reiterated that the injury is a bruise and not something Watson is expected to need surgery to correct. And like offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on Thursday, Stefanski spoke to Watson's toughness.

"I know what he's made of. I know how badly he wants to be out there. I know how badly he wants to compete," Stefanski said. "I’ve seen him play through injuries. He’s a very tough individual. So, he’s pushing through it. He’s going to be out there as soon as he’s ready."

In three games this season, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, which works out to an 87.8 passer rating. He’s also rushed for 83 yards with a TD.

P.J. Walker will start in Watson’s place against the 49ers on Sunday.