Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson was medically cleared, but he didn't feel he could go

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was the one who made the decision not to play on Sunday.

Asked if Watson was medically cleared to play in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered, “Yes."

So why didn't Watson play? Stefanski said Watson didn't believe his injured shoulder was ready.

“He knows his body. He’s played through serious pain before. Very, very serious injuries. It wasn’t a matter of pain tolerance or anything. He just did not feel like he had his full faculties," Stefanski said.

Stefanski said the Browns' coaches didn't know until pregame warmups whether Watson could play.

"We listed him as questionable. He didn't throw all week, and we had to get to the game, that was going to be the first time he was going to throw to see, ultimately, how he felt," Stefanski said.

Watson felt like he couldn't go, and that meant it was time to turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson had an ugly debut, with three interceptions and four sacks, and the Browns lost 28-3.